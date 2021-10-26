Rep. Cori Bush joins human rights commission in Congress

Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, accepted a nomination to a U.S. Congressional human rights commission.

Bush on Tuesday participated in her first hearing of the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission, named after the former U.S. representative and human rights advocate.

The commission champions international human rights and encourages members of Congress to actively engage in human rights matters.

Bush said she was humbled to join. “This moment demands a clear commitment to a foreign policy centered on human rights and diplomacy,” she said. She said she would tackle the effects of climate change on communities of color, among other issues.

Bush gained popularity earlier this year when she camped out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to protest the return of evictions nationwide. In less than a week, the eviction ban was extended again.

