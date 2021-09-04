Rep. Cori Bush joins other Congresswomen in opposing Minnesota pipeline

The visit comes days after Omar sent a letter signed by nearly 50 state legislators and members of Congress to ask the Biden administration to meet with tribal leaders.

The heads of several Minnesota state agencies this week pushed back against several points in Omar's letter, saying it exaggerated how much water Enbridge has pumped out of construction ditches amid the current drought and that the amount was actually well within approved limits.

They also said claims in Omar's letter that law enforcement used police dogs to intimidate protesters and fired "less-lethal" rubber bullets against demonstrators were false.

Pipeline supporters, including Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota, state lawmakers and pipeline workers, held a press conference at the Capitol in St. Paul earlier Friday to laud the jobs the pipeline has brought to the region.

Jason George, business agent of Local 49 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, which has a couple thousand members on the project, called Omar's letter an attack on pipeline workers.