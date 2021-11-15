Rep. Cori Bush says white supremacists shot at Ferguson protesters, but chief not aware of incident

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet on Monday that white supremacists hid behind a hill and shot at protesters in Ferguson following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown Jr. there.

Reaction to the statement on the social media site was swift and angry, with many accusing the congresswoman of lying.

Asked for more information about incidents of white supremacists shooting at protesters, a spokesperson for the Bush campaign issued this statement Monday night:

“While on the frontlines of the Ferguson Uprising, Congresswoman Bush and other activists were shot at by white supremacist vigilantes. The question we need to ask is why white supremacists feel empowered to open-carry rifles, incite violence, and put Black lives at risk across our country.”

Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said Monday he didn’t know that there was any record of such an incident.

“Not that I’m aware of,” he said, adding he wasn’t aware of any incidents that the tweet might be referencing.

McCall was named as police chief in July; prior to joining the Ferguson Police Department, he was a veteran officer and chief at the Berkeley Police Department.