Rep. Cori Bush seeks expulsion of House Republicans who incited violence. She also wants Trump impeached — again

ST. LOUIS — As a mob broke into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an unprecedented, desperate attempt to challenge President Donald Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden, Rep. Cori Bush called for the expulsion of House Republicans who publicly sought to discredit the results of the Nov. 3 election.

The St. Louis Democrat published a draft resolution calling on the House Ethics Committee to investigate whether the Republican lawmakers violated their oath to uphold the U.S. House Constitution by publicly objecting to a routine certification of electoral votes.

Bush, who was among lawmakers forced to evacuate to safety, also called for an immediate, second impeachment of Trump, whose term ends at noon on Jan. 20. A freshman lawmaker, Bush is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the government chamber’s investigative arm that has the ability to assess potential articles of impeachment.

"I hope to see that happen," Bush told National Public Radio on Wednesday afternoon, "And he deserves jail. He deserves to go to jail for what he's doing.... He incited what happened today."