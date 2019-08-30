ILLINOIS • Congressman John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, announced Friday that he will not be seeking reelection after finishing his twelfth term in 2020.
"I will leave the political field knowing that I have served honorably and, with the help of many, accomplished a lot for my constituents, our state, and our nation," Shimkus said in a written statement published on Facebook.
Shimkus, a longtime GOP member of Illinois' congressional delegation, first won election to the U.S. House in 1996.
A West Point graduate who served in the Army in West Germany, he worked as a high school teacher before he was first elected to public office in 1989 as a Collinsville Township trustee. A year later he won election to serve as Madison County treasurer.
In his announcement, Shimkus thanked his staff for their service and said he wanted to spend more time with his family, including his wife Karen and three sons, David, Joshua and Daniel.
"I regret the times I have been away from the four of them and thank them for their constant love and support," Shimkus said.
"My family and I thank you for allowing us the honor to serve," Shimkus continued. "Our dedication to our country, our state, our church, and our community will not waiver as we embark on the next chapter of life."
