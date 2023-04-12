JEFFERSON CITY — A state lawmaker from south St. Louis said Wednesday he was "mulling" a run for St. Louis mayor in a brief interview with the Post-Dispatch.

"When that mulling process is over, I will definitely have comments to make," said Rep. Steve Butz, a Democrat from Holly Hills.

If Butz does decide to run in the next mayor's race, candidate filing begins in November 2024 for the spring 2025 race, which will include a nonpartisan primary and runoff election.

Butz would face incumbent Mayor Tishaura O. Jones if both ultimately decide to run.

"No comment," Butz said when asked what would distinguish him from the incumbent.

Butz has staked out a moderate reputation in the Legislature, opposing abortions except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother's health is at risk.

He was one of a handful of Democrats this year to vote in favor of a state takeover of the St. Louis Police Department, which Jones has opposed.

Butz drew a primary challenger from his left in the August 2022 Democratic primary for the 81st House District, but he defeated progressive Alderman Bill Stephens 60% to 40%.

A rumor of Butz's "mulling" was reported by Missouri Scout on Wednesday morning.