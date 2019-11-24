KIRKWOOD — To deal with an aging facility, Kirkwood’s City Council on Thursday gave final approval to legislation to make repairs to the Kirkwood Aquatic Center at an estimated cost of up to $525,000.
Russ Hawes, the city’s chief administrative officer, said the city has received a St. Louis County Municipal Parks & Recreation Commission grant for that amount to cover the work.
Some repairs will be made before the 2020 pool season starts in May, he said.
He said the facility requires significant funding “to bring the aging facility up to a standard the citizens of Kirkwood expect.” This will be the 22nd season for the facility, located at 111 South Geyer Road.
Westport Pool Management, the city’s general maintenance and repair contractor for the center, will do the repairs this spring.
Among work to be done will be replacing rusted and fatigued nuts and bolts on flanges and valves; replacing some deteriorated valves on system piping in lower and upper pump rooms; sealing and replacing structural cracks in the rockscape and waterfalls around the center park and waterfall feed; and installing new suction and pressure piping for filter water. That work is estimated to cost up to $274,500.
But Hawes said this work is the first step toward rehabilitating some of the most pressing issues the center faces and that projects likely will continue before, during and after the 2020 pool season and be covered through an appropriation of remaining grant funds.