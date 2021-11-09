Republican Andrew Jones launches run for congressional seat held by Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis

Andrew Jones, a former candidate for St. Louis mayor, announced Tuesday he was running for Congress as a Republican for the seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.

Jones, who is vice president of business development and marketing for Southwestern Electric Cooperative, ran as a Republican for mayor in 2017. He ran again this year as the city switched to a nonpartisan system for electing mayors. He lost both campaigns.

In a campaign press release, Jones called Bush a "socialist ideologue" and said it was "time for change" in the 1st Congressional District.

“Our families are struggling under the weight of inflation and out of control prices," Jones said in a news release. "There is a growing crime epidemic in our communities and our children are suffering under a chronic underperforming education system.

"We don’t need a socialist ideologue that divides people based upon income, race and background," he said. "What we need is common sense representation that will put the interest of St. Louis and St. Louis County first; that is why I am running for Congress to provide real answers for real challenges.”