Republican governors group pours $1.1 million into Missouri race

JEFFERSON CITY — A GOP governors group has poured $1.1 million into Missouri's race for governor in recent days, extending Gov. Mike Parson's cash advantage over his likely Democratic opponent, State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The Republican Governors Association on Wednesday transferred $600,000 to its state-based "Missouri 2020" account, according to the state ethics commission. Records show the RGA on Friday sent $500,000 to Uniting Missouri, a political action committee formed to support Parson's bid.

Parson took office on June 1, 2018 after former Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, resigned under a cloud of scandal. Parson is running for a four-year term this November.

RGA sent another $550,000 to its Missouri 2020 account on April 2, state records show.

The Uniting Missouri PAC spent nearly $2.1 million in the fundraising quarter that concluded at the end of March. It raised $787,000 and had $3.8 million on hand at the end of the quarter.

Unlike a traditional campaign account, PACs supporting candidates may accept unlimited contributions.