Republican Rep. Wagner continues building war chest in Missouri congressional race

Rice also called Wagner a "professional fundraiser" within the GOP establishment.

Jean Evans, executive director of the Missouri Republican Party, reacted to the new fundraising totals on Twitter, noting that Schupp had far less cash on hand than Wagner.

"Someone needs to tell the Schupp campaign that this is not a state senate race," Evans said. "Next thing they'll say is that they're running a 'Grass Roots' campaign, which is code for 'we can't raise money and we know we are not going to win'."

According to FEC filings, Wagner raised the majority of her money last quarter from political committees, such as political action committees, or PACs.

She raised $194,000 from individuals, and $254,000 from political groups, according to the FEC. Wagner reported another $22,000 in transfers from other committees.

Schupp, meanwhile, reported raising $458,000 in individual contributions, and $22,000 from political groups.