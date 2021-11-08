Republicans limit changes to County Council district lines; Democrats would reshape map

CLAYTON — With a Nov. 28 deadline looming, Republicans and Democrats on Monday unveiled starkly different proposals for St. Louis County Council district boundaries for the next decade.
However, Bipartisan Reapportionment Commission co-chairs John Bowman, a Democrat, and Becky Arps, a Republican, said they were cautiously optimistic they could reach a compromise after taking a closer look at the proposals, which they noted were just first drafts.
Redistricting is required every 10 years to try to ensure the seven council districts are as equal in population as possible. Voters in each district elect a representative to the County Council, the county’s legislative body.
The county charter tasks a 14-member Bipartisan Reapportionment Commission — one Democrat and one Republican from each district — with redrawing the districts based on population shifts recorded in the most recent census. A final map needs at least nine commissioners’ approval.
The last time that happened was 1971. Successive commissions failed to reach agreement and kicked the issue to federal court judges, who have drawn County Council lines over the last 40 years.
According to the 2020 census, the county’s population grew by half a percent — roughly 5,000 people — over 2010. But the county experienced a population shift away from north St. Louis County toward areas south and west.
Two majority-Black, majority-Democratic districts in north St. Louis County were the only two districts to lose population. The 1st District experienced the greatest change, counting 14,955 fewer residents than in 2020; it is now the least-populated district at 128,072 residents. The 4th District has 138,188 residents.
The other five districts each have at least 140,000 residents. The most populated, the Republican-held 3rd District in west St. Louis County, has 149,509 residents.
By law, the commissioners are required to get as close to the target number — one-seventh of the county’s population — of 143,446 residents in each district.
And commissioners are required by federal civil rights law to ensure new boundaries don’t dilute the voting power of minority racial and ethnic groups to elect a community member to office.
Republicans and Democrats unveiled their working drafts Monday evening at government headquarters in Clayton, saying they each had different approaches to reaching the goals required by law.
Republicans’ proposal appeared similar to the current district map, drawn in 2011, while making adjustments to segments of district boundaries.
“It looks almost the same — well my point was to make it almost the same,” Commissioner Adam Bohn said. “The county only grew by about 5,700 people; a growth in that small a number does not necessitate a radical rechanging.”
Democrats’ version made significant changes to current district lines that would see two pairs of council districts swap a portion of their territories: the majority Democratic 2nd District and 1st District; and the 5th District, represented by Lisa Clancy, a Democrat, and the 3rd District, represented by Tim Fitch, a Republican.
Commissioner Brian Wingbermuehle said the map was drawn to keep the vast majority of the county’s 88 municipalities within a council district, rather than divide municipalities within different districts.
“We understand that this is a little less compact, but they are of course compliant with our municipal boundaries, which we thought was potentially helpful looking at various government structures as they interact with each other,” he said.
The Democrats’ map did break one large county municipality, Chesterfield, into two council districts, keeping a small northeast portion of the city in the 2nd District. The district’s representative, Kelli Dunaway, lives in that part of Chesterfield, north of Olive Boulevard, Wingbermuehle said.
He said the charter forbids the commission from drawing a council member out of a district in the middle of a two-year term. Dunaway’s term runs through 2022.
But Republicans pointed out the Democrats’ map drew Fitch, who lives in a condominium at the southeast corner of Olive Boulevard and Highway 141, out of his district.
Under the Democrats’ map, that area would become part of the 5th District, which could expand westward to include Des Peres.
Fitch, who was in the audience, spoke during public comment and accused Democrats of drawing him out intentionally.
“Basically looking at the map, it looks like the only person written out of their district is me, which tells me it was intentional,” he said.
Fitch said after the meeting that he moved from Fenton to his new residence, which is near the north end of the 3rd District, a year ago.
Wingbermuehle and Bowman said it was an error and that they would revisit the proposal.
The commission has scheduled public meetings on the following two Mondays — Nov. 15 and 22 — to discuss changes to the drafts before taking a final vote Nov. 22. Residents can comment in-person or via electronic submissions on the council website.
The new council districts would apply to the November 2022 general elections. Elections for County Council seats are staggered every two years. Next year, voters will elect council members for the council’s four odd-numbered districts. The incumbents are Council Chair Rita Heard Days, D-1st District; Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District; Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-5th District; and Councilman Mark Harder, R-7th District.
Both maps were expected to be published online by Tuesday at https://stlcogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer.
Commissioners are working toward a Nov. 28 deadline, which is based on a county charter provision requiring the commission to agree on a final map “no later than six months” after either the final U.S. census is released, or the county executive appoints the reapportionment commission, whichever is later.
County Executive Sam Page appointed commission members on May 28. The charter requires the county executive name seven Democrats and seven Republicans from lists submitted by the county Democratic and Republican central committees.
But his appointments included three people, two Republicans and a Democrat, who held local offices on city councils and school boards — causing controversy over whether the appointees were allowed to serve on the commission. A St. Louis County charter provision requires that commissioners “shall hold no other public office or employment.”
Disputes over the appointments delayed the commission’s work for weeks. After first meeting Aug. 19, the commission didn’t meet again until Nov. 1.
Two commissioners who resigned over the charter provision were replaced by other party representatives of their district. Last week, a judge ordered a third commissioner, Curtis Faulkner, a 4th District Republican, to step down over the provision. Page filled the vacancy shortly before Monday’s meeting by appointing Scott Musgrave, of Florissant.