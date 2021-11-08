Republicans limit changes to County Council district lines; Democrats would reshape map

The Democrats’ map did break one large county municipality, Chesterfield, into two council districts, keeping a small northeast portion of the city in the 2nd District. The district’s representative, Kelli Dunaway, lives in that part of Chesterfield, north of Olive Boulevard, Wingbermuehle said.

He said the charter forbids the commission from drawing a council member out of a district in the middle of a two-year term. Dunaway’s term runs through 2022.

But Republicans pointed out the Democrats’ map drew Fitch, who lives in a condominium at the southeast corner of Olive Boulevard and Highway 141, out of his district.

Under the Democrats’ map, that area would become part of the 5th District, which could expand westward to include Des Peres.

Fitch, who was in the audience, spoke during public comment and accused Democrats of drawing him out intentionally.

“Basically looking at the map, it looks like the only person written out of their district is me, which tells me it was intentional,” he said.

Fitch said after the meeting that he moved from Fenton to his new residence, which is near the north end of the 3rd District, a year ago.