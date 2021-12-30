Republicans unveil first draft of new Missouri congressional districts

The 6th District would still cover northern Missouri, while the 7th would be centered in Springfield, in southwest Missouri.

One of the biggest changes is shifting Pulaski County, home of Fort Leonard Wood, from the 4th District to the 8th District in order to account for population loss in the 8th, Shaul said.

That means both Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood would no longer be in the same congressional district, as was the case for the past decade, if the plan were approved.

Missouri is one of the last states to start congressional redistricting ahead of the 2022 elections, according to a tracking website by the news outlet 538.

Shaul said his map needs support from two-thirds of lawmakers in each chamber in order to immediately take effect upon Gov. Mike Parson's signature — something he would seek.

While Republicans hold two-thirds majorities in both chambers, it remains to be seen whether backers of the plan can secure the 109 votes needed in the House for the plan to immediately take effect.

A growing list of lawmakers who have taken appointments in Gov. Mike Parson's administration, complicating efforts to reach 109 votes in the House.

For example, Parson on Wednesday announced that state Rep. Wayne Wallingford would lead the Department of Revenue. And he recently named state Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus, to director of the Office of Child Advocate.

