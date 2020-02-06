Residents to attend Arnold City Council meeting to support bus service for elderly, disabled

The council voted 7-1 to reject the contract on Dec. 19, with Councilman Vern Sullivan providing the only yes vote.

Sullivan said he supported the council’s decision but voted yes to show the importance of the service.

“We are looking at alternate ways to take care of these people, and I think the council will find a way for a heck of a lot less money,” Sullivan said. “In the next three to six months, I think you’re going to see something come out of the city where we’ll be able to transport them for maybe a half or a third of the cost.”

Riders such as Rolwes' sister can continue to use the bus service but will have to call two days ahead and live within a mile of a bus stop to be picked up from their home.

OATS has always operated the buses, but the organization did not take over administration of the bus service from the Jefferson County Community Partnership until December. A month before, the Jefferson Foundation gave JCCP a $100,000 grant for the bus service, which is less than half of what the foundation has given to the bus program annually over the past few years.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.