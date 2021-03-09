Restaurant owner Ben Brown, opponent of county virus orders, launches bid for state Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — A St. Louis-area restaurant owner who has opposed county health orders restricting businesses announced a bid for a Missouri Senate seat Tuesday.

Republican Ben Brown is seeking the seat held by President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, who is unable to run for the position again because of term limits. The district covers Franklin County and part of west St. Louis County.

Brown is a resident of Washington, Missouri, and the owner of Satchmo’s Bar and Grill in Chesterfield.

He has been a vocal opponent of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Brown’s restaurant was one of five shut down in late 2020 for defying public health orders. The restaurant was also one of dozens that sued the county to declare the health order invalid.