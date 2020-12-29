Restaurant owner Dana Kelly files for St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — Restaurateur Dana Kelly formally filed Tuesday to run for St. Louis mayor in the upcoming March 2 primary, following up on a previous announcement that she was running.

Meanwhile, the city Election Board said one of her opponents, utility executive Andrew Jones, had fallen 99 signatures short of the 1,170 registered voters needed on a petition he submitted when he filed.

Gary Stoff, a board official, said Jones, who filed last week, has since turned in additional signatures. Those are now in the process of being verified by board staffers, Stoff said. Stoff said staffers also have begun checking the names on Kelly's petition.

Kelly, 42, is an owner of the Reign Restaurant downtown and ran unsuccessfully in 2018 for the Democratic nomination for license collector. She also owns a financial services firm and has been active in an organization that sponsored women's marches here.

Her mayoral campaign comes amid an ongoing court battle with the administration of Mayor Lyda Krewson over its shutdown of the restaurant for alleged violations of coronavirus-related restrictions.