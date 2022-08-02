Rita Days takes big win in St. Louis County Council race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days resoundingly secured her seat on the County Council on Tuesday.

Days had 65% of the votes with all precincts reporting. Her challenger, Jennings Councilman Terry Wilson, had 35%.

Days will be unopposed in the November general election in the overwhelmingly Democratic district, which includes all or parts of Ferguson, Jennings, Pagedale, St. John, Bellefontaine Neighbors and Berkeley.

The win gives Days, 71 of Bel-Nor, her first four-year term in office after she won a special election in 2019 to complete a term vacated by her predecessor Hazel Erby.

A former longtime state legislator, Days campaigned as an experienced fighter for North County, touting a $40 million county commitment to build a recreation center in her district. Since 2021, Days has led the council as chair, part of a bipartisan majority that has clashed with County Executive Sam Page over pandemic spending, political appointments and public health orders, among other things.

Wilson, 40, a Beyond Housing manager and former school teacher, argued he could better deliver for the district by working collaboratively with Page and council members. Page had endorsed Wilson in May.

Voters widely approve propositions

• Proposition A, which aims to strengthen whistleblower protections for county employees reporting allegations of wrongdoing by updating the county's 25-year-old law, had grabbed 81% of the votes.

• Proposition V, which would require a County Council majority vote of approval for any of the county executive's appointees to county offices, boards and commissions, had 76% approval.