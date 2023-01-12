Rita Heard Days fined for violating Missouri campaign finance law

The state agency that enforces campaign finance law dinged St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Heard Days this week for a violation.

The Missouri Ethics Commission fined Days, a Democrat from Bel-Nor, $1,000 for failing to notify the agency about a change in her campaign treasurer in August 2021. Days listed her daughter, Evelyn Days, as treasurer on state records, but sent campaign emails to the public naming Louis Erby as treasurer.

Erby is the husband of deceased county Councilwoman Hazel Erby, a longtime friend and political ally of Days.

Under state campaign finance law, Days should have notified the commission within 20 days of any change to her campaign's treasurer. No records on file with the commission name Louis Erby as treasurer, the order states.

Days will only have to pay $100 of the fee if she pays within 45 days of receiving the order and has no further campaign violations in the next two years, according to the order. She didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The commission's review of the case was drawn out because it lacked a quorum last spring and couldn't address the complaint, which was filed in February.

Days was elected in November to her first four-year term. She won a special election in 2019 to complete Hazel Erby's term after Erby took a job as diversity director for the county.

Erby died in July 2021 after battling cancer.