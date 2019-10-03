Jennifer R. Davis will represent Rock Hill's Ward 2 after the Board of Aldermen confirmed her appointment.
The Board of Aldermen acted on Mayor Edward Mahan’s appointment at a special session before the regular meeting Tuesday night. She fills the seat left vacant when James Killion IV resigned upon moving out the city. Davis will serve until the general election April 7.
During the regular session, the board decided to reduce the speed limit on most of the city’s residential streets to 20 miles per hour from 25 mph. The board amended the bill to exclude Litzsinger Road, Des Peres Road on its western end and Bismark Avenue from the change because they are through streets. The speed limit there will remain 25 mph.
Also unaffected will be the speed limits on Hardith Hill Court, Madison Avenue between Berry Road and Whitfield Park and all public and private streets in the industrial courts, which will remain 15 mph. The speed limit on Manchester Road, McKnight Road and Rock Hill Road south of Manchester Road will remain 30 mph.
The board also held a public hearing on prohibiting fences in front yards. An exception would be made for corner lots, where a fence may be erected in the front yard setback along the side or rear of the main building as long as the setback is at least 5 feet from the property line, it’s not more than 4 feet high and it’s decorative or ornamental and is at least 50% open.
City Manager Jennifer Yackley said officials decided to look at the current fence ordinance after several residents inquired about installing front yard fences.
If the change is adopted, existing front yard fences would be allowed to remain, but if the owners wanted to replace the fence or repair more than 25% of it, the fence would have to come down. No residents spoke at the public meeting.