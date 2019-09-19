Rock Hill's mayor plans to appoint resident Jennifer Davis as alderman from Ward 2 during a special session before the board’s next meeting on Oct. 1. She would succeed James S. Killion IV, who resigned Tuesday because he is moving out of the city.
If confirmed by the board, Davis would fill the seat until the April election, said Mayor Edward Mahan.
On another matter, City Administrator Jennifer Yackley announced that four people have applied to the state to locate medical marijuana licenses in the municipality — one to operate a cultivation facility and three to operate dispensaries.
Statewide thousands of people applied for a license to operate cultivation facilities, but the state plans to issue a limited number of licenses, she said.
In other action, the board tabled a bill to reduce the speed limit on most residential streets from 25 miles per hour to 20 mph.