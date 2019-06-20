Turner Park will be expanded through the donation of a triangular-shaped lot adjacent to the park.
The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen accepted a deed transfer for 232 Lithia Avenue on Tuesday. The lot had belonged to Victoria Carter Monson, a longtime Rock Hill resident. She died in 1988, and the property passed to her grandson, who decided to donate it.
Parks Director Al Hayden said the lot is challenging, with trees and a big hill. The city will probably hire a consultant to help with the design on how to use it, Hayden said.
Turner Park is on Rock Hill Road between Lithia and Eldridge avenues. It was called Greenwood Park until last year when the board renamed it for Brig. Gen. C. David Turner, a retired commander in the Army Corps of Engineers. He grew up across the street from the park in a house where his mother still lives.
In other action, the board decided to hire CivicPlus Inc. to redesign the city’s website and host and maintain it. The city will pay the company $9,000 to redesign the site and $2,000 a year to host it and maintain it.