Roy Blunt, at Springfield airport, declines to insert himself into GOP scramble for his seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt declined to insert himself Monday afternoon into the fast-evolving race to determine his successor, after he rocked Missouri's political world earlier in the day by announcing he wouldn't seek a third term,

Speaking at the Springfield-Branson National Airport hours after his announcement, Blunt said that if he had decided to run in 2022, former President Donald Trump "would've been for me" and that he was confident about winning election again. But he was less enthusiastic about serving another six years in the Senate.

Blunt's announcement that he wouldn't run followed criticism from corners of the party that he had not sufficiently backed Trump through his votes to uphold the 2020 election and his participation in President Joe Biden's inauguration as a member of the Senate committee that works on planning the ceremony.

Blunt, 71, didn't respond to former Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican considering a Senate bid who had criticized Blunt over the last week as he floated a potential bid for Senate.

"I thought about that a little bit," when asked what he would say about Greitens' activity. "I wouldn't want to elevate anybody or denigrate anybody by talking about who can run."

Blunt said 2022 would be a "great year for Republicans."