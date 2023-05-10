ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has laid the groundwork for its first-ever regulations for the short-term rental industry, dominated by the likes of Airbnb and Vrbo.

The St. Louis Planning Commission on Wednesday approved proposed zoning changes that would require operators of short-term rentals to obtain a permit that would be renewed every year and a business license for those who operate rentals but don’t live in them. They would also require operators to designate a contact person.

Wednesday's vote was a continuation from last month's meeting where several commissioners asked planning agency staff to clarify definitions concerning short-term rentals before they'd recommend them to the Board of Aldermen, who have final say.

St. Louis is one of the few municipalities in the region without any regulations for short-term rentals, some of which have made headlines for being at the center of violence and other public safety issues. A teenage boy was killed last year while letting people into a party that was hosted at a rental in downtown St. Louis. Another party the year before, also downtown, spilled out onto Washington Avenue where partygoers were filmed dancing atop a police car.

The new zoning rules would still need to be approved by the Board of Aldermen.

In the report from the planning agency, staff highlighted how St. Louis regularly hosts conventions, sporting events and other activities that benefit from various lodging options, adding that the rentals offer an additional stream of income for residents. But staff also highlighted how short-term rentals can erode the housing stock.

Previous attempts to regulate rentals were spearheaded by aldermen.