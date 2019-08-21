JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he is calling legislators back for a special session next month to address a tax issue affecting mostly rural car buyers.
The special session will take place during the week of Sept. 9-13 and coincides with the annual veto session, so lawmakers will already be in town.
Parson, a Republican, wants to deal with a June 25 Missouri Supreme Court decision that said a couple could not turn in more than one used car in order to reduce the sales tax bill on the purchase of a new car.
It’s estimated the decision could affect as many as 3,000 car buyers, mostly in rural areas of the state. Parson is a former sheriff in rural Polk County.
“The simple version of it is, is when you trade cars in, for example if you trade two cars in you get credit back on those two cars,” Parson said last week. “I’m a big believer, you know, that you should be able to get both of those vehicles. You’ve paid taxes on it already.”
The governor's office said car sales would be the sole issue addressed during the special session. This will be Parson's second special session. Last year, he summoned lawmakers to expand drug treatment courts and science education programs.
Governors have latitude to call special sessions on subjects they choose, and Democrats could make hay of Parson's decision to call one for used car sales. The state is grappling with gun violence and a sharp decline in the state's Medicaid rolls.
“There is nothing extraordinary about this situation that justifies spending taxpayer money for a special session,” House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said last week.
Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat running for governor, on Tuesday asked Parson to call a special session to authorize state spending on armed school resource officers. A recent school safety task force recommended armed officers in schools whenever possible.
She said local districts and police departments currently pay for school resource officers.
"Teachers should educate our students, law enforcement should protect our children, and lawmakers should act instead of sitting idly by while our kids are put in danger," Galloway said in a statement. "The state should fully fund this priority so that local districts can use their resources in the classroom."