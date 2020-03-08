ST. LOUIS —
Moore, who was 71, served as alderman of St. Louis' 4th Ward since 2007.
.. at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, at 1500 N. Union in the Kingsway West neighborhood
"There was nothing he wouldn't do to help someone," said Bishop Lawrence Wooten. "He was such a wonderful, true friend."
Moore's family described him as a generous, devout person who never passed up an opportunity to sing.
Tova Black, Sam Moore's younger sister, said he used to leave her voicemails, serenading her. She called him "the singing alderman."
Black said that on a few of these occasions, Moore accidentally called her husband's phone number, which made them laugh.
Some called him the "governor of North St. Louis," according to Tawana Moore, the youngest of the 16 siblings.
When there were arguments in the family, growing up, she said Sam Moore was always the one to call for peace.
"He was like the family organizer," she said.
Other things:
- Families Advocating Safety
- Homer G Philips
- Kept Sumner from closing
- Got a street named after his father, and a nursing home dedicated to his mom
- Tuskegee Airmen Field
- Wooten said he made Moore a civic liaison
- Mayor - Sam Moore day
- Hosted New Years Eve vigils for victims of violence