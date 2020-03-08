ST. LOUIS —

Moore, who was 71, served as alderman of St. Louis' 4th Ward since 2007.

.. at the Williams Temple Church of God in Christ, at 1500 N. Union in the Kingsway West neighborhood

"There was nothing he wouldn't do to help someone," said Bishop Lawrence Wooten. "He was such a wonderful, true friend."

Moore's family described him as a generous, devout person who never passed up an opportunity to sing.

Tova Black, Sam Moore's younger sister, said he used to leave her voicemails, serenading her. She called him "the singing alderman."

Black said that on a few of these occasions, Moore accidentally called her husband's phone number, which made them laugh.

Some called him the "governor of North St. Louis," according to Tawana Moore, the youngest of the 16 siblings.

When there were arguments in the family, growing up, she said Sam Moore was always the one to call for peace.

"He was like the family organizer," she said.

Other things:

Families Advocating Safety

Homer G Philips

Kept Sumner from closing

Got a street named after his father, and a nursing home dedicated to his mom

Tuskegee Airmen Field

Wooten said he made Moore a civic liaison

Mayor - Sam Moore day

Hosted New Years Eve vigils for victims of violence

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.