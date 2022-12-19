Sam Page hires new chief of staff to replace Harris, who left amid a sex tape scandal

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday announced a new chief in his administration and made appointments to several county departments.

Page promoted county Counselor Beth Orwick as his new chief of staff. Page has been without a chief of staff since June, when the last person in that position, Cal Harris, resigned after taking video of himself in a sex act in his county office. Missouri State Highway Patrol was still investigating possible criminal conduct as of mid-December, according to a spokesman for the agency.

Orwick isn't new to the county. Page appointed her as the county's top attorney in July 2019. Her previous jobs include federal prosecutor and chief trial assistant for former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.

Page hired Dana Redwing as county counselor to replace Orwick. Redwing comes to the county from Bi-State Development, a regional economic development agency, where she worked as associate general counsel.

Dr. Kanika Cunningham will serve as director of the county's public health department. The department hired her in November as a public health officer. Prior to joining the county, she had worked as a family physician since 2017 at Family Care Health Centers, a St. Louis-based provider that focuses on serving underinsured or uninsured people.

In the transportation and public works department, acting Director Stephanie Leon Streeter will become the permanent director. She had been serving in the interim role since August 2020.

Page made other appointments, including:

• Department of Parks and Recreation: Brian Schaffer will replacing the longtime director, Tom Ott, who is retiring. Schaffer has been working at the department since March 2021 as deputy director.

• Department of Planning: Jacob Trimble has served as acting director since May 2021 and will become the department's permanent director.

• Department of Personnel: Matt Livasy will serve as acting director of the human resources department following the retirement of longtime Director Sue Daniels. Livasy has served as deputy director since August 2021.