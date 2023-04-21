CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoed a bill that would have hampered his county counselor's office's ability to freely hire outside attorneys for legal assistance in court.

The County Council voted earlier this month to require the county's legal department to get council approval before hiring additional help. But the county attorney's office asked Page to veto the bill because it "does not allow the counselor to act with maximum efficiency and does not serve the best interest of the county," Page wrote in a letter dated Friday to the council.

The counselor's office has been able to hire outside legal help without approval since January 2021 thanks to a pandemic-era emergency rule. Opponents of the county's COVID-19 prevention policies criticized the practice, though county attorneys say it has helped them fight legal battles that can result in costly settlements.

Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton introduced the bill in March to reverse the emergency rule. After the measure was met with pushback from the county counselor's office, Councilman Ernie Trakas proposed a bill that would have provided the office more flexibility. Trakas said Friday he stands by his bill.

"I thought my bill was a reasonable compromise," Trakas said.

The council could override Page's veto with five votes from the seven-member board. The measure initially passed 5-1.

The council meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.