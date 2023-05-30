Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page vetoed two controversial bills Tuesday. One would have reversed a rule barring tobacco sales near schools, and another would have made it illegal to be in the street if sidewalks are present.

Several community groups vocally opposed the streets legislation, Bill 86. It would have unfairly targeted pedestrians, residents with disabilities and unhoused people, groups such as the ACLU, Paraquad and Trailnet said.

But the bill's sponsor, Republican County Councilman Ernie Trakas, said it was a public safety measure to keep people safe from traffic.

The tobacco bill, Bill 73, would have reversed a 2019 rule to phase out tobacco sales within 1,000 feet of a school. The county public health department said reversing the rule puts primarily young, Black people at risk of becoming addicted to nicotine because retailers are concentrated in their communities.

But the bill's sponsor, Democratic Council Chair Shalonda Webb, said the rule makes some businesses practically impossible to sell. Gas stations without tobacco licenses, for instance, are worth significantly less than those with licenses, business owners told the council earlier this month.

The seven-member County Council could try to override Page's vetoes, but it would take at least five votes. The two bills each passed 4-3 with staunch opposition.

This story will be updated.