Sam Page, Wesley Bell cross city-county line to back Tishaura Jones for St. Louis mayor

ST. LOUIS — In an unusual move, St. Louis County's two top elected officials — County Executive Sam Page and Prosecutor Wesley Bell — on Tuesday endorsed a St. Louis mayoral candidate, Tishaura Jones.
Jones also said in a statement that she and Page would execute a "coordinated, focused and strategic plan" to curb the spread locally of the coronavirus and help the area recover economically.
She also said they would build a public health infrastructure "suitable to face the next crisis."
When she kicked off her campaign in November, Jones had alleged that Mayor Lyda Krewson hadn't worked closely enough with Page — a medical doctor — on the issue. That was disputed by Krewson's office.
Jones, the city treasurer, had endorsed Page last summer as he fended off three opponents in the August Democratic primary.
Jones said Bell has brought a "much-needed focus on reform and equity" to the prosecutor's office.
Reed begins TV ads
Meanwhile, one of Jones' March 2 city primary opponents — Aldermanic President Lewis Reed — has begun his first television ads of the campaign.
The commercial mixes a reference to his own family's experience with crime with a pledge to work for safer neighborhoods and "better policing."
The commercial, which began running Saturday, starts with Reed recalling praying over his brother's body after he was shot and killed.
That refers to the 1989 death of his brother, Eugene, in Joliet, Illinois, where Reed was reared. He's cited the crime in previous campaigns as well.
Reed then says he knows what hopelessness feels like, noting that he was homeless while in high school and that "a tough wrestling coach refused to give up on me and I earned a college scholarship."
That's how he ended up in the St. Louis area, attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
"As mayor, I won't give up on a single child," Reed goes on to say, making a vague mention of economic recovery and opportunity as well as the crime issue. "Together we will build a stronger, safer St. Louis," he concludes.
Reed said in an interview that he was homeless off and on for about two years during high school "due to family circumstances." He declined to elaborate.
Reed's campaign manager, Patrick Lynn, said the Reed for St. Louis campaign committee paid $24,000 for the initial run through Wednesday. He said plans call for the commercial to appear again throughout the primary campaign.
A commercial for one of Reed's opponents, Alderman Cara Spencer, began running Saturday as well. Another pro-Spencer ad was to begin Tuesday.