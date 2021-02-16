Sam Page, Wesley Bell cross city-county line to back Tishaura Jones for St. Louis mayor

The commercial mixes a reference to his own family's experience with crime with a pledge to work for safer neighborhoods and "better policing."

The commercial, which began running Saturday, starts with Reed recalling praying over his brother's body after he was shot and killed.

That refers to the 1989 death of his brother, Eugene, in Joliet, Illinois, where Reed was reared. He's cited the crime in previous campaigns as well.

Reed then says he knows what hopelessness feels like, noting that he was homeless while in high school and that "a tough wrestling coach refused to give up on me and I earned a college scholarship."

That's how he ended up in the St. Louis area, attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

"As mayor, I won't give up on a single child," Reed goes on to say, making a vague mention of economic recovery and opportunity as well as the crime issue. "Together we will build a stronger, safer St. Louis," he concludes.