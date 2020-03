Sanders to hold rally here Monday following Biden’s Saturday event

ST. LOUIS — Pushing to boost turnout the day before Missouri’s presidential primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at a rally Monday morning at the Stifel Theatre downtown.

The Vermont senator’s appearance will follow rival Joe Biden’s stop at an event Saturday morning a few blocks east at Kiener Plaza.

Sanders’ Monday event will begin at 11 a.m., with doors opening at 10. Tickets aren’t required but the campaign is encouraging people who want to attend to register at the campaign website.

Biden’s Saturday rally at Kiener Plaza will begin at 11:45 a.m.; the public can enter the site at 11 a.m.

The Biden campaign also is encouraging advance registration but it’s not required. That can be done at the Biden campaign website.

Meanwhile, Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, is scheduled to make a campaign stop Monday afternoon in St. Louis.

