Sanders to hold St. Louis rally Monday, followed by Jill Biden campaign stop

ST. LOUIS — Pushing to boost turnout the day before Missouri’s presidential primary, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak at a rally Monday morning at the Stifel Theatre downtown.

The Vermont senator’s appearance will follow former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign appearance Saturday morning a few blocks east at Kiener Plaza.

Biden’s Saturday rally at Kiener Plaza began at 11:45 a.m.

Sanders’ Monday event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., with doors opening at 10. Tickets aren’t required but the campaign is encouraging people who want to attend to register at the campaign website.

Meanwhile, Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, is scheduled to make a campaign stop at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Cheshire hotel at 6300 Clayton Road. That event is described as a "meet and greet" open to the public. Doors open at 4:15. People can register at the campaign website.

