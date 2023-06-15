JEFFERSON CITY — Motorists who tucked away their fuel receipts over the last year will soon be eligible for another refund from the state of Missouri.

Starting July 1, drivers may submit receipt information to earn 5 cents back on every gallon of fuel purchased between July 1, 2022, and June 30.

For someone who filled up a 12-gallon tank every week for a year, they would see about $30 this year — not a windfall, but annual rebates are poised to grow as the tax increases into 2025.

This year, to receive a rebate for the fiscal year ending June 30, forms must be completed and submitted to the Department of Revenue by Oct. 2.

It's the second round of refunds administered by the state since legislators approved an increase to the fuel tax in 2021 with a loophole allowing motorists to reclaim money paid.

Lawmakers phased in the 12.5-cent increase over five years, which will bring the total state fuel tax to 29.5 cents per gallon by July 2025.

The law requires taxpayers looking to claw back new taxes paid to retain their receipts for three years.

They must fill out a Form 4923-H. The state is able to process claims electronically through an online portal linked to on a state website.

The form asks for a vehicle identification number for each taxpayer vehicle, and information on each transaction, including date, seller name, seller address, and number of gallons purchased.

The form asks taxpayers to add up the total number of gallons purchased by vehicle and to calculate the amount paid that is eligible for a refund.

A motorist must calculate their refund amount by multiplying the total number of gallons purchased by .05.

Filling out the forms is a hassle the vast majority of motorists either didn't bother with or weren't aware of for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, when they were eligible to get back 2.5 cents for every gallon.

Following the end of that fiscal year, motorists were only refunded $434,000 of an estimated $82 million generated by the fuel tax increase, according to the Department of Revenue.

The department said it had paid out refunds to 15,590 entities over the last year, including an estimated 15,170 individuals and 418 business entities.

Funds generated are split between state and local officials, with the state receiving 73% of funds from the fuel tax while cities receive 15% and counties receive 12%.

State dollars are deposited into the Missouri Road Fund that the Missouri Department of Transportation administers.

Those funds support projects authorized by the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, known as STIP.

The next draft STIP is currently out for public review and comments can be submitted by July 6 before possible approval by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission on July 12.

Possible projects to be funded include:

• Scoping for improvements at the Interstate 70/64 "bottleneck" interchange at Wentzville in St. Charles County, with a future project cost of up to $50 million.

• Scoping for bridge improvements on Interstate 64 and on Route 141 with a future cost of up to $25 million.

• Scoping for bridge rehabilitation and painting west of Compton Avenue to west of Clayton Avenue.

Patrick McKenna, chief of MoDOT, had been on the defense this past legislative session as lawmakers criticized a lawsuit the Highways and Transportation Commission filed in December 2021 in a dispute over whether the commission could increase pay outside the scope of the lawmaker-approved state budget.

Lawmakers expressed frustration with raises approved by the highway commission in the wake of lawmakers' politically controversial votes to increase the fuel tax, but the roads chief said earlier this year that 80% of turnover at the department had been related to compensation.

Politicians such as state Sen. Bill Eigel, who has said he is running for governor, could use the issue to criticize Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, the former state highways commissioner who is also running for governor.

Kehoe, like current Gov. Mike Parson, had supported an increase to the fuel tax even as a segment of Republicans had opposed it.

Legislation Eigel filed to repeal future fuel tax increases did not advance this year.

While the Missouri retail average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline reached higher than $4.70 in June last year, prices have leveled off since, declining to less than $3.29 as of this month, according to an analysis by the national gasoline price-tracking website Gas Buddy.

As taxes are going up, lawmakers this year also approved roughly $1.4 billion in general revenue for upgrading and expanding Interstate 70 to three lanes in each direction.

The money from the state's general checkbook, filled with income and sales tax receipts, is separate from the 19.5-cent fuel tax levy that is directed to the Missouri Road Fund.