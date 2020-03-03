Scared of Sanders presidency, Wall Street doubles down on Democratic moderates

“I might find it harder to vote for Bernie than for Trump,” Blankfein said in a recent Financial Times interview.

Fewer choices

Democrats in finance are not alone in their feelings.

Americans across the board have struggled with which candidate to support, based on who represents their own interests as well as who is viewed as the most “electable.”

It is also hard to tell how things will go ahead of Tuesday’s primaries. Sanders has more delegates than any other candidate — six more than Biden — and polls have waffled, sometimes inaccurately, on which candidate is on top throughout the race.

The elimination of several other middle-of-the-road candidates in the presidential race — especially Pete Buttigieg, who dropped his bid on Sunday — has helped solidify Wall Street support behind Biden and Bloomberg, sources said.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is another consideration. Although she has lost steam from the start of the primary contest, she has been able to raise substantial funds while also being a thorn in Bloomberg’s side about his prior statements about women and sexual-harassment allegations at his company.