Schmitt renews threat to sue St. Louis after top fiscal body backs $1M fund to help women get abortions

ST. LOUIS — The city’s top fiscal body on Wednesday endorsed spending $1 million in federal funds to help St. Louis women get abortions in Illinois and other states where the practice remains legal. Just hours after the vote, Missouri Attorney Eric Schmitt renewed his threat to sue the city.

The 2-1 vote by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment clears the way for final passage by the Board of Aldermen, which gave the plan preliminary approval last week. Aldermen could take up the issue again as soon as Friday.

Voting in favor Wednesday were Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green. The negative vote was from Acting Aldermanic President Joe Vollmer.

The measure would allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act money for transportation, child care and other logistical help for women getting abortions outside Missouri.

A Missouri state ban on nearly all abortions was activated by the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision.

The money would go to a new Reproductive Equity Fund in the city Health Department, which would contract with private organizations to spend the funds.

The bill also allocates $500,000 to the same fund for other reproductive health services such as access to doulas and lactation support and $250,000 for administrative oversight.

The measure also has $1.64 million for additional COVID testing, treatment and vaccination at local health clinics and $500,000 for another round of $100 gift cards to be used as an incentive to getting coronavirus shots.

The estimate board voted for the allocation without debate. Jones has been an outspoken supporter of the idea and has traded strong comments on the issue on social media with Schmitt, who has pledged to file a lawsuit to challenge the city’s plans and a similar proposal before the St. Louis County Council.

Schmitt reiterated that threat late Wednesday, saying in a tweet: “St. Louis has trash piling up and is defunding the police during a murder crisis but evidently has $1 million to pay for abortions. This brazen political maneuver clearly violates state law and I will file suit to stop this illegal action.”

Previously, the mayor responded to Schmitt, calling his threats “frivolous.”

The city’s homicide rate remains high, but the number year-to-date is lower than the same period in 2021, and well below 2020, when the city recorded its highest-ever rate. The Jones administration, which took office last year, has acknowledged problems with trash pickups, blaming staffing issues and other factors.

Vollmer in an interview said he opposed using ARPA funds on abortion access because there are so many other “dire immediate needs of the city” that could benefit all residents.

He said people in his 10th Ward, which he continues to represent while he serves as acting president, generally oppose the Supreme Court’s action. But he said most who have contacted him also say they’re against ARPA money on abortion access “especially when people have trash piled up.”

The estimate board on Wednesday also signed off on various other expenditures, such as using $10 million from ARPA funds on additional violence prevention efforts in city neighborhoods and $3.6 million on youth programs.

The board also OK’d giving the Regional Arts Commission $10.6 million in the city’s share of ARPA funds and spending up to $35 million in other federal aid for emergency rental assistance to people economically impacted by the pandemic. Final aldermanic approval is still needed for the spending.

Updated at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 13.