Schmitt seeks to revive municipal police and court reforms that roiled St. Louis County

The Missouri Supreme Court in May 2017 upheld Beetem's ruling, and the parts of the law aimed at St. Louis County appeared to be dead for good. The high court ruled that special laws can survive a court challenge if the state demonstrates “substantial justification” for special treatment. But the state attorney general’s office under Chris Koster didn’t try to do that, the judges wrote.

But the state's high court reversed itself in December, ruling that it had erred in saying a law aimed at a specific issue or location was presumed to be invalid. The new ruling said such a law would be presumed to be constitutional if there is a "rational basis" for it.

Despite saying its logic in the SB5 case should not be followed, the Supreme Court has not issued a new ruling in the case.

Last week, Schmitt, who was elected to attorney general in 2018, went back to Cole County Circuit Court to reinstate the sections aimed at St. Louis County because there had been a rational basis for them.