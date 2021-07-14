School choice measure in Missouri signed into law

“For more than a decade students, parents and teachers have been pleading for the right to choose the best education for their child,” said Laura Slay, executive director of the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri. “Today marks an historic victory for Missouri students desperate for better educational options.”

“Missouri students deserve the best possible education, and their parents deserve to have a say in their child’s education,” added Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of Manchester. “This legislation allows parents to pursue the best educational opportunities for their child.”

But the proposal could eventually mean $50 million less in tax collections per year once people claim the credit, causing opponents to worry the program would harm the state’s ability to fund other priorities while money flows to private schools and education companies that aren't subject to public records laws and state oversight.

Missouri School Boards’ Association Executive Director Melissa Randol said the new law will divert taxpayer dollars to private institutions and undermine local school districts.