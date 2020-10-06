Schupp, Democrat vying to unseat Wagner, raises $1.8 million

ST. LOUIS — State Sen. Jill Schupp, the Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, raised more than $1.8 million in recent weeks, her campaign said Tuesday.
Schupp’s campaign raised about $1.85 million over the third fundraising quarter, from July through September, spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein said. Candidates have until Oct. 15 to file fundraising records over the time period with federal election officials.
The Schupp fundraising haul includes 16,071 individual contributions of $50 or less from people living in Missouri, Edelstein said. Schupp has vowed not to take contributions from political action committees funded by corporations.
“This campaign is powered by everyday people,” Edelstein said in a news release.
Schupp, of Creve Coeur, and Wagner, of Ballwin, are in one of several congressional contests across the country under close watch as Democrats launch a second bid to flip the suburban district, considered Missouri’s only swing district. Wagner has held her seat since 2013 and Trump won the district — which includes suburbs from Arnold to St. Charles — in 2016 by 10 percentage points. This year, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has called the 2nd Congressional District a tossup.
In recent interviews with the Post-Dispatch, Wagner defended her record in Congress and support for policies pushed by President Donald Trump and the GOP, while Schupp said Wagner is out of touch with the district and vowed to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare for former President Barack Obama.
Wagner has not released fundraising totals for the third quarter this year before the Oct. 15 deadline.
A prolific fundraiser for the state and national GOP parties, Wagner began the election cycle at a significant financial advantage and reported roughly $3.2 million in cash on hand as of July 1. Her top donors include the insurance and finance industries and conservative political action committees.
Schupp, who launched her campaign in December, has outraised Wagner in recent months, raking in roughly $2 million before July. Top donors include lawyers and lobbyists, educators and labor groups.
Her fundraising since July surpassed the amount raised by Wagner’s last Democratic challenger, attorney Cort VanOstran, over the same time period in the election year of 2018. VanOstran, a political newcomer, raised $743,000 in the third fundraising quarter that year.
Schupp, a four-term state legislator, is one of few Missouri Democrats to win a high-profile race in recent election cycles. In 2014, she narrowly defeated Republican Jay Ashcroft in the 24th Senate District; Ashcroft is now secretary of state. Her state Senate district includes a swath of St. Louis County that includes some of the area’s most affluent communities.
Wagner has served four terms in Congress, served as ambassador to Luxembourg under former President George W. Bush, and was a top official and fundraiser in the Missouri and national Republican parties.
