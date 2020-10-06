Schupp, Democrat vying to unseat Wagner, raises $1.8 million

ST. LOUIS — State Sen. Jill Schupp, the Democrat challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner in Missouri’s 2nd Congressional District, raised more than $1.8 million in recent weeks, her campaign said Tuesday.

Schupp’s campaign raised about $1.85 million over the third fundraising quarter, from July through September, spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein said. Candidates have until Oct. 15 to file fundraising records over the time period with federal election officials.

The Schupp fundraising haul includes 16,071 individual contributions of $50 or less from people living in Missouri, Edelstein said. Schupp has vowed not to take contributions from political action committees funded by corporations.

“This campaign is powered by everyday people,” Edelstein said in a news release.

Schupp, of Creve Coeur, and Wagner, of Ballwin, are in one of several congressional contests across the country under close watch as Democrats launch a second bid to flip the suburban district, considered Missouri’s only swing district. Wagner has held her seat since 2013 and Trump won the district — which includes suburbs from Arnold to St. Charles — in 2016 by 10 percentage points. This year, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has called the 2nd Congressional District a tossup.