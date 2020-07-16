Schupp raises more money than Wagner in St. Louis-area congressional race

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner to represent the 2nd Congressional District, raised more money than the incumbent during the most recent fundraising quarter.
Wagner, R-Ballwin, reported to the Federal Election Commission Wednesday she raised $560,571 between early April and the end of June.
Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, reported raising $807,363 in that same time period.
Still, Wagner, first elected in 2012, has a substantial cash-on-hand advantage.
Wagner reported about $3.2 million in her campaign coffers at the end of June; Schupp had about $1.5 million.
Wagner's campaign said it has made more than 100,000 voter contacts in the 2nd District.
"From fundraising to voter outreach, I have been encouraged by the energy my campaign is experiencing," Wagner said in a statement.
Schupp’s campaign spokeswoman said earlier this month the $800,000 haul was evidence of grassroots enthusiasm.
“People in suburban St. Louis are ready for a change,” Ali O’Neil said.
The race is expected among Missouri’s most competitive contests this year. Neither candidate faces competition in the Aug. 4 party primaries.
The general election is Nov. 3.
The 2nd Congressional District covers much of St. Louis County as well as parts of St. Charles and Jefferson counties.
Libertarian Martin Schulte of Ballwin is also running.
