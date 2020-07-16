Schupp raises more money than Wagner in St. Louis-area congressional race

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Jill Schupp, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner to represent the 2nd Congressional District, raised more money than the incumbent during the most recent fundraising quarter.

Wagner, R-Ballwin, reported to the Federal Election Commission Wednesday she raised $560,571 between early April and the end of June.

Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, reported raising $807,363 in that same time period.

Still, Wagner, first elected in 2012, has a substantial cash-on-hand advantage.

Wagner reported about $3.2 million in her campaign coffers at the end of June; Schupp had about $1.5 million.

Wagner's campaign said it has made more than 100,000 voter contacts in the 2nd District.

"From fundraising to voter outreach, I have been encouraged by the energy my campaign is experiencing," Wagner said in a statement.

Schupp’s campaign spokeswoman said earlier this month the $800,000 haul was evidence of grassroots enthusiasm.