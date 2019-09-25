Creve Coeur City Council members pledged to start an educational effort on the hazards of riding motorized vehicles, such as scooters, on trails or paths in city parks and to emphasize the need for riders to wear helmets.
Council members also plan more discussion on how to better control use of such vehicles in parks they said Monday.
Councilwoman Alexis Travers said that newer motorized scooters can travel at up to 18 mph, adding that she knew of some people who ride them on trails in Beirne Park in her own Ward 1.
“The park has paths that are only 5 feet wide, and there could be safety risks to pedestrians, who would not have enough time or space to react properly,” she said.
“I’ve experienced this when walking my dog in the park. I’ve seen those on scooters fly past people, including a parent trying to teach a child to ride a bike.”
Councilwoman Heather Silverman suggested posting speed limit signs on paths and trails, but Travers said such regulations would be difficult to enforce.
In a Sept. 5 memo to police Chief Glenn Eidman, Officer Brooke Bedwell reported that “... There have been a few isolated incidents which suggest the need for an ordinance(s) on the matter.
“However, as previously stated by the Parks & Recreation Department, banning all recreational vehicles to include electric scooters and bicycles would defeat one of the purposes of having a park in the first place,” Bedwell wrote.
She suggested considering a ban on golf carts on any roads or sidewalks in the city (other than private property) and banning gas-powered vehicles, such as motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles, on any trail or path in a city park.
However, Eidman, also in a Sept. 5 memo to City Administrator Mark Perkins, said his department had received only three complaints, all in 2018, of a golf cart driving through Beirne Park and one complaint of a child on a scooter disturbing a dog on a path there.
“I don’t see the use of golf carts and motorized scooters being an on-going problem in the city,” he wrote, though he proposed language that would ban golf carts anywhere in the city other than privately owned land.
Councilman Dr. Robert Hoffman, a pediatrician, suggested the city’s first step be to provide more education to residents on the issue of vehicle use in parks, adding that he’s seen a number of children not wearing helmets when riding bicycles and other vehicles, “and that’s a head injury waiting to happen.”
Perkins said information on potential problems with scooters and other vehicles, as well as the city’s law mandating use of helmets, would be provided in the city newsletter and on social media.