CHESTERFIELD — The City Council agreed Monday to increase season pool pass costs in 2020 for those using the Chesterfield Family Aquatic Center, but by a smaller amount than initially proposed.
Tom McCarthy, director of parks, recreation and arts, said small pass increases were needed to cover rising operational costs, such as minimum wages for staff, at the center. The last time pool pass rates were changed was in 2016, he said.
In addition to increases in pass costs for nonresidents, staff recommendations originally were to increase costs for residents from $80 to $95 for a youth or for a senior citizen; from $90 to $110 for an adult; and from $200 to $240 for a family.
Councilwoman Barb McGuinness had asked that those cost increases be reduced, respectively, to $90, $100 and $220.
But Councilman Dan Hurt successfully asked for a further reduction to $85, $95 and $210.
“It concerns me that the proposal had nonresident pass costs increasing by 6.7% but resident pass costs increasing by 11%,” he said.
Also Monday night, the council approved a contract to provide court administrative services to Clarkson Valley, starting Jan. 1 at an initial annual cost to Clarkson Valley of $42,000.
City Administrator Mike Geisel said Chesterfield recently was contacted by Clarkson Valley Mayor Scott Douglass, who said that city's court clerk intends to retire at the end of this year and that his city was exploring options for court staffing.
Plans are for Clarkson Valley court to be conducted concurrent with Chesterfield's, at Chesterfield City Hall, and that Clarkson Valley will appoint Chesterfield's prosecuting attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, and municipal judge, Rick Brunk. Chesterfield court staff will assume responsibilities for administration of the Clarkson Valley docket, Geisel said, though, under the agreement, Clarkson Valley will continue to receive all net court revenue generated by Clarkson Valley cases.
Chesterfield already provides police services to Clarkson Valley under contract, he said.