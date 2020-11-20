‘Security concerns’ shut down Missouri commission’s case portal

JEFFERSON CITY — Undisclosed “security concerns” have led to a shutdown of the Administrative Hearing Commission’s case portal, which provides public access to documents connected to thousands of bureaucratic disputes throughout state government.

“The portal has not been fully operational since October 14, 2020 when security concerns were noted,” the Administrative Hearing Commission told the Post-Dispatch in a statement this week. “We are working with ITSD (the Information Technology Services Division) and hope to have the courtesy access to public documents restored soon.”

Asked for more details on the security concern, Chris Moreland, spokesman for the state Office of Administration, said in an email, “Our IT security professionals advise that security could be compromised by a response to your question.”

The commission didn’t have an estimated cost for fixing the case portal, or a date for when it was expected to become operational. The unsigned statement said the public can ask for pending case information by contacting the commission directly.