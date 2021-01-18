Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

In this image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks as the Senate reconvenes to debate the objection to confirm the Electoral College Vote from Arizona, after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)
NEW YORK — Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.
The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring.
“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.
Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol.
Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.
One political science professor said Hawley’s political opponents will forever link him to the insurrection on Wednesday.
St. Louis demonstrators call for Hawley to resign
About 300 demonstrators gather after painting a sign in the middle of Broadway on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, outside the historic Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Speakers called for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo), to resign following a seizure and occupation of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. by an angry Pro-Trump mob on Wednesday. Hawley is seen as partly to blame as he led a Senate contingent who supported Pres. Trump's baseless claims that the 2020 election was fraudulent contested the certification of the Electoral College tally.
Watch now: Demonstrators in downtown St. Louis call for resignation of U.S. Sen. Hawley
