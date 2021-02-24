Sen. Josh Hawley: Retired general investigating Capitol riot has 'no business leading any security review'

Security officials testifying at Congress' first hearing on the deadly siege of the Capitol cast blame and pointed fingers on Tuesday but also acknowledged they were woefully unprepared for the violence.

Five people died in the attack, including a Capitol Police officer. The security officials lost their jobs, and Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of inciting the insurrection, the deadliest attack on Congress in 200 years. Trump was ultimately acquitted by the Senate.

Among the senators on the panels are two of Trump's staunch allies who led the effort to overturn Biden's election victory — Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Hawley stated that Russel Honoré, the retired Army lieutenant general chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the investigation into U.S. Capitol security following the riot, ”has no business leading any security review related to the events of January 6th.”

