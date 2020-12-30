Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory next week.

In a statement, Missouri’s junior senator alleged that some states, including Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws, and that Facebook and Twitter interfered on behalf of Biden.

Hawley, a Republican and strong Trump ally, becomes the first senator to say he’ll object to the certification on Jan. 6. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he was considering contesting the electoral votes.

The move is largely symbolic, but may make other Senate Republicans declare whether they agree with President Donald Trump’s allegations that widespread election fraud cost him a second term.

Among them: Hawley’s Missouri colleague and fellow Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blunt is among Republican Senate leaders who reportedly discouraged members of the GOP caucus from objecting after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

In a statement, Hawley said: