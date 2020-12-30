Sen. Josh Hawley to object to Electoral College results

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley announced Wednesday he will object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory next week.
In a statement, Missouri’s junior senator alleged that some states, including Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own election laws, and that Facebook and Twitter interfered on behalf of Biden.
Hawley, a Republican and strong Trump ally, becomes the first senator to say he’ll object to the certification on Jan. 6. Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he was considering contesting the electoral votes.
The move is largely symbolic, but may make other Senate Republicans declare whether they agree with President Donald Trump’s allegations that widespread election fraud cost him a second term.
Among them: Hawley’s Missouri colleague and fellow Republican, Sen. Roy Blunt.
Blunt is among Republican Senate leaders who reportedly discouraged members of the GOP caucus from objecting after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
In a statement, Hawley said:
“Following both the 2004 and 2016 elections, Democrats in Congress objected during the certification of electoral votes in order to raise concerns about election integrity. They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they did. And they were entitled to do so. But now those of us concerned about the integrity of this election are entitled to do the same.
“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on Jan. 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws. And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.
“For these reasons, I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on Jan. 6 to raise these critical issues.”