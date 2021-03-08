Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run next year, potentially clearing way crowded for GOP primary

JEFFERSON CITY — In an announcement that instantly shook Missouri's political landscape, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday morning he would not run for reelection in 2022.
"After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives and four statewide elections — I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt, a Republican first elected to the Senate in 2010, said in a video posted to Twitter.
Blunt, 71, became Missouri's senior U.S. senator in 2019 after incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was defeated in her 2018 bid. Blunt's announcement on Monday jolted state GOP insiders who were beginning to consider the party's course.
One thing was clear: Blunt's retirement presents a rare opening for numerous Republicans, who dominate in Missouri politics, to advance their political careers.
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican from Jefferson City, indicated in a statement shortly after Blunt's announcement that he would consider running.
"Missourians will have an important decision to make about who is best to fill this vital Senate seat in 2022," Kehoe said. Referring to the state's second lady, Claudia Kehoe, he said, "Claudia and I intend to spend some time talking with family, friends and supporters about how I can best contibute to the future of our great state."
Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who won a four-year term last November after being appointed to the post in 2019 by Gov. Mike Parson, has also been mentioned as a possible contender.
He has repeatedly delved into national issues, which last year included joining an ill-fated Texas lawsuit that challenged the results of the 2020 election. He also sued China in federal court over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal in 2018, said last week in a radio interview that he was "evaluating" a campaign. In that same interview, just a week before Blunt announced his retirement, Greitens criticized the senator for not adequately backing former President Donald Trump.
Jean Evans, former executive director of the Missouri GOP, said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, and U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, are also "in the mix."
Another potential candidate, this one a political outsider: former Nascar driver Carl Edwards, who lives in Columbia, Missouri.
"I've heard that expressed, but it's been 6, 7 months ago," said John Hancock, former chairman of the Missouri GOP.
