Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run next year, potentially clearing way crowded for GOP primary

JEFFERSON CITY — In an announcement that instantly shook Missouri's political landscape, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday morning he would not run for reelection in 2022.

"After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives and four statewide elections — I won't be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year," Blunt, a Republican first elected to the Senate in 2010, said in a video posted to Twitter.

Blunt, 71, became Missouri's senior U.S. senator in 2019 after incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was defeated in her 2018 bid. Blunt's announcement on Monday jolted state GOP insiders who were beginning to consider the party's course.

One thing was clear: Blunt's retirement presents a rare opening for numerous Republicans, who dominate in Missouri politics, to advance their political careers.

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican from Jefferson City, indicated in a statement shortly after Blunt's announcement that he would consider running.