Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run next year, potentially clearing way for crowded GOP primary

"I'm running to deliver for working families like I have my entire career," he said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also said he is mulling a bid.

“I rise each day thinking about how I can best serve the people of Kansas City and Missouri, and I will consider over the next several weeks whether that is in a statewide position — something no African American in Missouri has ever done," Lucas said.

Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander, a Democrat who came within 78,000 votes of defeating Blunt in 2016 on the same night Hillary Clinton lost the state by 523,000 votes, reiterated on Twitter Monday that he was not running for Senate in 2022.

Blunt, in his retirement announcement, thanked all Missourians for the opportunity to serve.

"I want to thank my family, and thank the great team that came together to help me work for you," Blunt said. "Most importantly, thanks to Missourians, whether you voted for me or not, for the opportunity to work for you and a better future for our state and our country."