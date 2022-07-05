Senate candidate Eric Schmitt lights blowtorch in latest ad

JEFFERSON CITY — The latest weapon to feature in a Missouri political advertisement is a blowtorch.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican running in the Aug. 2 primary for U.S. Senate, said in a 30-second video released Tuesday that President Joe Biden was a “total disaster.”

“That’s why I’m taking my blowtorch to his socialist agenda,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt, in the ad shared on Twitter, referenced his legal fights against the Biden administration on U.S.-Mexico border policy, his lawsuits against mask mandates and that he “stood with President Trump to stop election fraud.”

“In the Senate, I’ll turn the heat up on the Biden Democrats,” Schmitt said in the ad.

The attorney general, along with former Gov. Eric Greitens and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, has consistently been among the top candidates in publicly available polling.

Greitens drew nationwide criticism last month when he released an ad in which he holds a shotgun and pretends to go on a hunt for political opponents.

Another GOP candidate, U.S. Rep. Billy Long turned to Twitter to make fun of Schmitt’s ad: “This big tough guy #ChickenSchmitt is afraid of his own shadow. REFUSES TO DEBATE. I propose we let him bring his own blowtorch to our #MOSEN debate 7/11 in St. Louis w/ me & ⁦@EricGreitens⁩!”

