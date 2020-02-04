Senate Democrats end their filibuster, allow 'Clean Missouri' repeal question to advance

Assistant Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, said Democrats were comfortable ending their filibuster because "we did our job."

He said Democrats educated the public about what was in the resolution, and said a court challenge, if the measure does make the ballot, is not out of the question.

"We vetted it thoroughly. The numbers (of Democrats) are the numbers, unfortunately," Rizzo said. … "Overturning the will of the people has been a priority for them," he added, referring to the GOP majority.

The package needs another vote in the Senate before moving to the House for consideration.

Staying 'silent'

During a news conference last week, Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden didn't say whether he thought immigrants, children and non-voters should be counted when Missouri officials begin redrawing state legislative districts next year.

"I think that is not entirely up to us," Rowden, R-Columbia, said when asked whether immigrants who are permanent legal residents of the United States will factor in to new districts. "We stay silent on the issue."

He did not explain why.