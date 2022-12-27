Senate leader pumps brakes on proposal to widen Interstate 70

JEFFERSON CITY — The incoming leader of the Missouri Senate is throwing cold water on a newly unveiled plan to finance the long-sought widening of Interstate 70 across Missouri’s midsection.

Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, who is expected to be elected president of the Senate when lawmakers convene on Jan. 4, acknowledged the proposed upgrades to the traffic-choked corridor are needed but said the financing mechanism floated by Sen. Bill Eigel is not tenable.

“It’s not a feasible solution,” Rowden said during an interview with Missourinet, a statewide radio network.

Rowden was assessing a plan floated Dec. 1 by Eigel, a Weldon Spring Republican who is exploring a run for governor in 2024.

Citing the state’s unprecedented $6 billion budget surplus, Eigel introduced legislation that would require the state to deposit 2% of its net general revenue into the "Interstate 70 Improvement Fund." The state would also place up to $1.5 billion annually into the fund at the beginning of each calendar year.

Eigel said the legislation, in addition to federal matching funds, would raise enough money to widen the interstate from four to eight lanes, through the whole state, except for urban cores, he said.

Eigel also said money could be spent on fixing the bottleneck at Interstates 64 and 70 in Wentzville.

"The I-70 project is precisely the kind of thing that folks are looking for when we talk about, you know, what does a better Missouri look like in 2024 and beyond," Eigel said. "It's one where we're taking care of our most important roads; it's one where we're making investments in our infrastructure."

I-70 was designed and built between 1956 and 1965. The Missouri Department of Transportation says its oldest sections are 60 years old and its youngest sections are 51 years old.

Among major projects underway on the busy, transcontinental highway is the $240 million replacement of the bridge crossing the Missouri River west of Columbia.

The 1960-era bridge carries an estimated 12.5 million vehicles per year. Of those vehicles, more than 3 million are trucks hauling loads to 48 other states, meaning the bridge is a vital link in the nation’s transportation system.

Its importance to the nation's economy is often overshadowed by frustrated motorists facing heavy commercial truck traffic.

Rowden didn’t disagree that the work on the overall roadway is needed, but said the funding scheme would put the entire cost of fixing the highway on Missourians.

“It’s a problem we’ve got to fix. I just don’t think saddling Missourians with the entire load is the right answer,” Rowden said.

Instead, Rowden suggested that relying more on proceeds from the state’s motor fuel tax would spread the cost to out-of-state motorists who could provide an estimated 40% of the cost.

Rowden also suggested that transforming the interstate into a toll road would generate money from out-of-state travelers to help pay for the work.

But toll roads have been vehemently opposed by Republicans who control state government.

Another potential GOP candidate for governor, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, has supported higher gas taxes but said toll roads are a non-starter.

In 2018, for example, Kehoe said 60 percent of the state’s population lives within 30 miles north or south of I-70 and “before you get to the letter L in toll, they start freaking out.”

In 2017, Missouri lawmakers also put the brakes on any talk of transforming all or parts of Interstate 70 into a toll road.

Wording inserted into the state budget bars the Missouri Department of Transportation from using any money for toll-related purposes.

The prohibition includes even studying whether tolls could be a solution to fixing the heavily traveled cross-country route. And, it’s not just limited to I-70.