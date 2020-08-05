Senate panel signs off on crime package pushed by Parson

The decision to lower the age when a child commits a firearms offense comes two years after legislators passed a measure that raised the age to be tried as an adult from 17 to 18 years old.

Police and prosecutors support the change, but groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and Empower Missouri oppose it.

The lone “no” vote Wednesday came from Sen. Brian Williams, a University City Democrat who has said the legislation is punitive at a time when people are calling for different approaches to urban violence.

Another committee member, Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, also has been critical of the legislation. She was absent from the meeting.

Despite the pandemic-related concerns about large groups gathering in indoor spaces, Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary election amid an outbreak of homicides in St. Louis, Kansas City and other Missouri cities.

St. Louis has had at least 157 homicides this year, compared to 114 during the same time last year.