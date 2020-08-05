Senate panel signs off on crime package pushed by Parson

JEFFERSON CITY — Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s election year push to tamp down violent crime in Missouri’s urban areas moved closer to passage after a Senate committee endorsed the package on a 4-1 vote Wednesday.
With homicides continuing to surge in St. Louis, the measure would lift the city’s residency requirement for police officers in an attempt to widen the recruiting pool for cops.
Mayor Lyda Krewson has said the force is short-staffed by at least 130 officers.
The plan, which could cost more than $2 million to implement at a time when the pandemic has ravaged state finances, also would allow judges to decide whether a child between the ages of 12 and 18 should be tried as an adult in court for unlawful use of weapons and armed criminal action.
The package also changes child endangerment laws by including when a person aids or encourages a child younger than 17 to commit a weapons offense. And, it includes a harsher penalty for anyone who sells or delivers a firearm to a juvenile without parental consent.
The decision to lower the age when a child commits a firearms offense comes two years after legislators passed a measure that raised the age to be tried as an adult from 17 to 18 years old.
Police and prosecutors support the change, but groups like the American Civil Liberties Union and Empower Missouri oppose it.
The lone “no” vote Wednesday came from Sen. Brian Williams, a University City Democrat who has said the legislation is punitive at a time when people are calling for different approaches to urban violence.
Another committee member, Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, also has been critical of the legislation. She was absent from the meeting.
Despite the pandemic-related concerns about large groups gathering in indoor spaces, Parson called lawmakers back to the Capitol in the weeks leading up to Tuesday’s primary election amid an outbreak of homicides in St. Louis, Kansas City and other Missouri cities.
St. Louis has had at least 157 homicides this year, compared to 114 during the same time last year.
The governor, a former sheriff and state lawmaker, praised the committee vote, which paves the way for the full Senate to take up the measure Thursday. The GOP-led chamber is likely to send the legislation to the House Friday, which is scheduled to meet next week.
The legislation is Senate Bill 1.
