‘Serious and costly problems coming’: Missouri’s hazardous waste regulations under threat

JEFFERSON CITY — By December 1985, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency authorized Missouri to run its own hazardous waste program, the town of Times Beach had been eerily empty for years, permanently evacuated after its dirt roads were sprayed with dioxin-contaminated waste oil.

Discussion of the decades-old tragedy — "one of the worst environmental disasters in our nation's history," according to the EPA — resurfaced last week during debate in the state Senate chamber.

Senators noted the state was able develop regulations to preempt the kind oil disposal missteps that had forced 2,000 residents out of Times Beach and, since 1985, held the discretion to enact them.

But a proposal, sponsored by Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Republic, would take out the state’s curated waste oil rules, as well as other Missouri-specific hazardous waste regulations.

Under the proposed legislation, hazardous waste regulations through the Department of Natural Resources could not be stricter than those set by the EPA. The bill came before the Senate last week but, after several hours of debate, was delayed.

Burlison has argued his bill would prevent DNR from enforcing regulations that hurt small businesses, citing complaints by tourist caves and other businesses in his district.

DNR is overseeing remediation of a former manufacturing site owned by Northrop Grumman near Springfield, which was responsible for releasing trichloroethylene, a carcinogenic chemical known as TCE, into the environment, contaminating soil and groundwater in the area. Among sites affected was nearby Fantastic Caverns, a local attraction, where low levels of TCE vapors were detected.

Burlison’s measure would also require the department to provide offenders more information about any violations.

The Missouri Independent last year reported that one of the beneficiaries of similar legislation sponsored by Burlison was Orscheln Products LLC in Moberly, which DNR was asking to do more testing for TCE. The company, the Independent reported, argued the state was being overzealous in its enforcement of federal hazardous waste testing guidance.

Opponents of Burlison’s legislation contend that hazardous waste is a highly dangerous area to deregulate and EPA requirements are “meant to be floors, not ceilings.”

“Missouri took action to amend federal regulations when experience showed the baseline federal regulations were not enough to prevent some serious and costly problems from happening in Missouri,” wrote Kathy Flippin, the former section chief for Compliance and Enforcement within DNR’s Hazardous Waste Program, in a letter to lawmakers.

Flippin specifically cited gaps in EPA regulations related to used oil and zinc exceptions. The EPA, Flippin wrote, allows hazardous waste with zinc to be recycled as fertilizer, in a way that leaves the receiver “vulnerable to becoming a hazardous waste contaminated site.”

During her time with DNR, Flippin said, she witnessed the contamination of a business after they received waste which contained zinc but also other toxic components. Zinc-containing waste may be stored with compounds like arsenic, lead and mercury.

Better regulations disallow producers from adding zinc to other waste to dodge disposal fees and make sure the receivers are aware of the waste’s components before accepting it, Flippin wrote, among other protective provisions.

This type of discretion over the handling of dangerous substances, environmental advocates have argued, allow states to react to specific incidents and “prevent catastrophes.”

“People in Missouri are not clamoring for weaker standards for hazardous waste,” said Michael Berg, political director for the Sierra Club. “This just takes resources away from the DNR and makes it harder for the DNR to make adjustments.”

The bill also cuts fees collected for regulation violation. A nonpartisan fiscal analysis of the bill estimates the reduction will cost the department about $150,000 a year.

The measure also disallows building codes to include refrigerant regulations stricter than the federal Clean Air Act and institutes provisions regarding asphalt shingle recycling.

In the midst of general GOP pushback against federal action, Democrats argued, the bill is glaringly off-brand.

"The bill says President Biden and the federal government and the regulations they've set know better than Governor Parson and his Department of Natural Resources for what the state of Missouri needs," said Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, during debate in the Senate.

The legislation is Senate Bill 918.

